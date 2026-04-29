New Funding Strengthens Senior Meal Programs in Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities Senior Nutrition programs have received a financial shot-in-the-arm.
The CentraCare Foundation has donated $58,856.54 to help support Meals on Wheels, senior dining, and other nutrition programs that help older adults get healthy and reliable meals across central Minnesota.
The award will help Catholic Charities continue to invest in the health, independence, and well-being of seniors in our communities.
Catholic Charities says seniors who face food insecurity will continue to have access to nutritious food, which is a critical component of healthy aging.
Catholic Charities Senior Nutrition programs provide meals, daily wellness checks and social connections to at-risk, homebound, ill, and vulnerable adults age 60 and older.
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