Packaging Food For A Good Cause
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Hundreds turned out on Sunday to help those in need. Kids Fighting Hunger held their 11th annual We Are Thankful Food Packaging Event at the River's Edge Convention Center.
Over 450 volunteers signed up to help package more than 90,000 pounds of rice and oatmeal kits for ten area food shelves. Kids Fighting Hunger Executive Director Cathy Wogen says it is great that they can help all the food shelves:
"We'll package whatever they need today as long as we've raised the funds, which we did. So just knowing that they are able to help their clients means the world to all of us and the board."
Wogen says the volunteers package the food in 90-minute shifts over three different shifts throughout the day, and they have about 150 volunteers per shift. Area food shelves requested 100,000 of the pre-packaged meals which also included 10,000 boxes of macaroni and cheese donated by Coborn's, and any extra meals are donated to a community in need.
Food Shelved Being Helped:
Albany - 576 Oatmeal Packs, 432 Rice Packs
Big Lake - 5,760 Oatmeal Packs, 2,160 Rice Packs
Buffalo - 14,400 Oatmeal Packs
CAER Elk River - 4,320 Oatmeal Packs, 3,240 Rice Packs
Catholic Charities St. Cloud - 23,040 Oatmeal Packs, 17,280 Rice Packs
Monticello - 7,200 Oatmeal Packs, 3,240 Rice Packs
ROCORI - 3,456 Oatmeal Packs
St. Cloud Vets - Linden Grove - 576 Oatmeal Packs, 432 Rice Packs
St. Joseph - 864 Oatmeal Packs, 216 Rice Packs
Zimmerman - Passing the Bread - 2,304 Oatmeal Packs, 1,296 Rice Packs
