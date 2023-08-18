Busy St. Cloud Commuter Street to Close for Construction

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A busy connector street for morning and evening commuters will close for a few days next week.

The city of St. Cloud will close 22nd Street South between Clearwater Road and Roosevelt Road to make planned street improvements.

The closure will begin on Monday, August 21st, and will continue through Wednesday, August 23rd, weather permitting.

Traffic will be forced to detour around the work zone so you are advised to find an alternate route.

