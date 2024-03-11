Benton County Sheriff Warns of Phone Scam

FOLEY (WJON News) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents to a phone scam where the caller imitates a sheriff's deputy.

Authorities say they began getting calls from people who were contacted by someone claiming to be a Sergeant Brown from the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The caller said they had civil process papers that needed to be served.

Sheriff Troy Heck says the victims quickly realized it was a scam and hung up before ever giving out any financial information.

Authorities remind you that they will never ask you for bank information. You're asked to immediately hang up and notify the sheriff's office if someone unexpected contacts you.

Never give out your personal information over the phone unless you initiate the call.

