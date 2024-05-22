Deadly ATV Crash in Benton County on Monday

LANGOLA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Rice man is dead after an ATV crash on Monday.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the 17000 block of 5th Avenue NW near Rice just before 2:00 p.m. Deputies and first responders arrived to find an ATV and a passenger car had collided.

First responders rendered aid to the ATV driver, 71-year-old Frank Hohman, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office spoke with the driver of the car 54-year-old Heath Stolp of South Haven. Stolp told authorities he was traveling north on 5th Avenue NW when a cat ran onto the road in front of him. Stolp said he swerved to the right to avoid the animal and drove on the shoulder for a short distance, returned to the roadway, and saw Hohmann on the ATV also traveling north.

Stolp said he tried to stop but was unable to avoid a collision with the ATV.

The sheriff's office says there were no signs of impairment and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

