Mobile Church Aims to Put Down Roots in Rice Community

RICE -- A mobile church in Rice is looking to put down some roots.

Bridge Church has been searching for a place they could call their own after holding their services in multiple locations over the years.

Pastor Gene Thomsen says they did buy some land last year, however they are not quite ready to build. He says until then, they found a vacant building off of Main Street they plan to use in the meantime.

We are in the process of purchasing that building as well. We know we have to renovate it to be able to use it as a sanctuary and everything else we want to do with that space.

The church was granted a Conditional Use Permit by the city council to renovate the building to use as a worship space.

Thomsen says the purchase of the building doesn't change their plans to build a new church.

He says they are still a few years away from that happening and wanted a space they could use now.

Our goal is in about five years to have a building out on our land. We've already have been working with an architect drawing up what our building will look like and everything else that comes with it.

Thomsen says they are looking at several funding options to raise the money they need for a new church.

In the meantime, their plan is to start renovations soon with hopes of holding services in the building in January. Until then, the church is renting the Old Village Hall for services.

Thomsen says all of the work and planning are done with the focus in finding more ways to help serve the community.