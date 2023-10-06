Do Minnesotans Really Sip On Coffee While Attending Church?

A Minnesota pastor ignited the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, recently when he asked a question about sipping coffee at church. The simple tweet has received more than 1,500 replies, and nearly 3,000 reactions. Am I missing something here? Do people drink coffee while attending church?

Can we reassess whether Sunday coffee-sipping in the sanctuary fits? “Let us offer to God acceptable worship, with reverence and awe.” Hebrews 12:28

Growing up Catholic I have to say, if I was sipping on anything I was going to take a tap to the back of the head, or worse. People after mass would gather for fellowship and enjoy a doughnut and coffee somewhere other than the main sanctuary. But not during mass.

Looking at the replies this seems like a legit thing that happens at some churches. Some of the replies to this Tweet run the full slate of answers and emotions from people.

I think religion can be SUPER polarizing to plenty of people in general, so there already was an element here that may have led to all the replies and thoughts on it.

If your place of worship is OK with it, then what's the big deal, to me as long as it's not distracting to others let them be. It's when it becomes distracting that makes it a bigger deal than it is if your place of worship/church allows beverages inside.

For me, I don't have much to worry about as I don't think Catholics will be welcoming Starbucks cups into mass anytime soon...

