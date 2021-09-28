Rice Proposes 1.86% Decrease to City’s Tax Rate

RICE -- Residents in Rice could see a decrease in their property taxes next year.

The Rice City Council recently approved a $620,194 preliminary tax levy, which is a 1.86% decrease to the city's tax rate.

Mayor Brian Skroch says despite the levy decrease, whether or not property owners will see a reduction is based on their home valuations and other tax levies from the county or school district.

Skroch says the city is also looking at collecting roughly $51,000 from property taxes next year as a result of the city's recent growth.

He says a majority of that money would go into their road improvement funds.

The preliminary levy can only decrease prior to final approval in December.

 

