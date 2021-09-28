Benton County 2022 Budget Spending More on Road Construction

FOLEY -- Benton County commissioners are expected to pass a 2022 budget with a spending increase of more than $6.8-million.

The 16.2% increase is due in large part to a larger road construction program and employee compensation. County documents show the 2022 levy is a 5.9% increase from 2021 but is below the expected growth of 7.7%

However, home values are expected to go up by 5.3% which means a house valued at $250,000 would see property taxes rise by just over $57.00 per year.

The overall budget is at nearly $49.5-million with almost $4-million additional dollars going to a more robust road construction program. There's also a 2.5% wage increase for employees and a 12% increase in employee health insurance premiums as recommended by the county's health insurance broker.

