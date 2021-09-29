New Rice Police Department Building Arrives

RICE -- The Rice Police Department's new headquarters has arrived.

Crews moved the building onto it's new foundation behind city hall Wednesday morning.

Police Chief Ross Hamann says with the building on site, their next focus is to finish up some exterior work, including building on the attached garage for their squad cars.

He says as for the inside of the building, there isn't much they need to change besides applying a fresh coat of paint.

Hamann says the building's layout is a perfect fit for both their current and future needs, as they have outgrown their current space inside city hall.

The small office building was donated to the city by a local business earlier this year.

If all goes well, Hamann says they hope to move into their new headquarters by the end of the year.

Once the police department moves out of city hall, the fire department plans to occupy the current police department offices.

The Rice police department currently has two full-time officers and two part-time officer.

New Rice Police Department Building