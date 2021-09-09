Central Minnesota Pediatric Dentists Building Brand New Facility

SARTELL -- A local dental clinic is moving to their own building.

Central Minnesota Pediatric Dentists is currently building a new 10,000 square-foot facility next to Just for Kix in Sartell.

Dr. Mike Steil says after being inside the CentraCare Plaza for several years, it was time for their own facility.

First off it's closed to our current location site. We also wanted to be on County Road 120 because we have better visibility verse where a lot of the other medical and dental buildings are in the area.

Steil says the new building offers a better workings environment for staff, to allow them to serve their patients better

It gives us a better flow than our current office, we have a much bigger waiting room which is what we really needed. There will also be brand new equipment in the building but other than that it will be similar.

He says they are also looking to hire more staff, as they anticipate an increase in new patients once they open.

If all goes well they hope to be in their new building by December.