Three Vehicle Collision Closes Highway 71 And 210 Intersection In Hewitt
BERTHA (WJON News) -- Three vehicles collided at a busy intersection in Todd County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:35 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 210 in Hewitt.
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Seventy-five-year-old Richard Steinert of Long Prairie was taken to Astera Health with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 68-year-old Emily Steinert of Long Prairie, was also taken to Astera Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
Thirty-eight-year-old Carmen Larson of Perham was not hurt.
Forty-year-old Devin Hines of Long Prairie was not hurt.
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