BERTHA (WJON News) -- Three vehicles collided at a busy intersection in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:35 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 210 in Hewitt.

Get our free mobile app

Seventy-five-year-old Richard Steinert of Long Prairie was taken to Astera Health with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 68-year-old Emily Steinert of Long Prairie, was also taken to Astera Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thirty-eight-year-old Carmen Larson of Perham was not hurt.

Forty-year-old Devin Hines of Long Prairie was not hurt.