SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell Residents can get a look at the future of a development project for the city on Monday. The Sartell City Council meeting at 6:00 p.m. will feature a special presentation on the Mill District redevelopment.

There will be an Open House from 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. on May 11th at City Hall, too.

The presentation will feature the final marketing concept with details on how the site will be marketed to developers, types of uses and partners being targeted, and public amenities that the site will include. There will also be information on the history of the development, what the site's owner representative for the city, IAG Commercial, has done so far, and the first draft of marketing materials for the location.

IAG Commercial specializes in redevelopment and market positioning.

The Mill District is the former site of the Verso Paper Mill along the Mississippi River. Sartell took ownership of the site in June of 2023 and began plans for its redevelopment.

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