Ever Dream About Painting A Bus? Your Dream Becomes Reality Next Weekend

Next weekend, August 12th and 13th, if you find yourself looking for something to do, you might want to hop on Highway 169, head North, and stop out at the Hairy Mosquito Trading Company. They are planning on painting their hippie bus next weekend, and you can help!

People are into different things in life, and if you happen to be into painting, or buses, or painting buses there is a good chance I've got the event for you next weekend right outside of Milaca.

CALLING ALL!!! Did you know we are planning on painting The Hippie Bus at The Hairy Mosquito Trading Company during our August 12th & 13th Artisan Fest?! If you want to help and share your Art and creativity (even if it’s your Handprint and/or Signature) in a super fun way, we invite you to come out and participate.

*Call The Hairy Mosquito Trading Company at 320-983-5240 for more details. (we do not currently have a particular timeframe lined up for the weekend) Even if you can't or do not want to paint. We will be looking for good/usable paint donations. (NO DUMPING) but if you have unused partial cans of paint that you think would help in this project, please contact us to discuss.

Get our free mobile app

The Hairy Mosquito Trading Company, admits in the post above that they currently DON'T have a timeframe or day that the bus would be painted next weekend and those who are interested in participating or donating paint for the project should contact the Hairy Mosquito Trading Company at the phone number listed above.

If you are unfamiliar with the Hairy Mosquito Trading Company according to their website they "HAVE NOSTALGIC OLD-FASHIONED SODA/CANDY, A 50’S ICE CREAM SHOPPE AS WELL AS A SMALL CAFÉ. EXPLORE OUR GROUND FOR ANTIQUES, ART & ARCHITECTURE, BARNWOOD, BARN FINDS, TOOLS AND MORE!"

Come Visit St. Martin, Minnesota with us in Pictures

Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures