ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It was a perfect day to have fun, get in some exercise, and play softball in St.Cloud on Saturday. St. Cloud Park and Recreation held its annual Superdraft Softball Tournament at the Whitney Sports Complex. People registered for the event individually, listing their top positions, and then a random draft was held on Friday to place them into teams.

How is the draft done, and how many people signed up?

Softball League Director Cody Simacek says the live draft on Facebook is half the fun:

"People absolutely love it, we have a great time. We always get some good jokes out there, call out some good players who we've seen come back after previous years, some of the previous champions, and just some of the local league legends out here and we have a good time with it."

Simacek says they drafted 75 people into 6 teams this year, and the tournament is a great way to meet people while playing the game you love:

"I tell you what, if you've never played softball before, sign up for this tournament, I believe we're going to do another one spring 2026, it is the greatest way to come out, learn the sport, have a great time playing, and then just get to meet new people who are in the softball community."

17 games in total were played from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.. The cost to play in the tournament was $55, and everyone was guaranteed to play in three games and got a team shirt.

