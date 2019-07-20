Local Kids Learn From Twins Coaches at Annual Clinic [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A little early morning rain did not stop the next generation of ballplayers from practicing on Saturday. An annual Play Ball! Minnesota Youth Clinic was held inside the Whitney Recreation Center.

Boys and Girls ages six through thirteen worked on their throwing, catching, and batting skills with coaches from the Minnesota Twins.

Recreation Programmer Steve Krueger says he believes it is important to keep bringing the event back each year.

This is for all the kids. That's what it's all about and it's great to see them here working on their skills, getting out of the house, doing something.

The event was a collaboration between the St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Department, Great River Energy, and the Twins Community Fund.

Clinics like this one have been held all over the state for nearly 60 years and in St. Cloud for around 20.