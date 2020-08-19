Whitney Recreation Center Has Reopened

ST. CLOUD -- The Whitney Recreation Center in St. Cloud has reopened this week.

The facility is able to open to only 25 percent capacity, so they are encouraging users to call and make a reservation ahead of time for the Fitness Room, Walking Track, Pickleball Courts and Open Gym. You can drop in but there's no guarantee space will be available.

Users are required to wear a mask as they enter, exit and move throughout the facility, but you don't have to wear the mask while using the equipment.

You're asked to bring your own equipment like basketballs, volleyballs, and pickleball paddles.

The bathrooms are available, but the locker rooms are closed.

The Whitney Recreation Center hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.