Gilman Celebrating this Weekend with Parade, Softball, More

GILMAN -- Gilman Days are coming up this weekend.

The Gilman Park and Rec Association says there will be a 5K starting at 7:45 a.m. Saturday with the kids fun run at 8:30 a.m.

The parade will start at 12:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Bands will be playing at Gilman Liquor at 9:00 p.m. Friday, 2:00 p.m. Saturday, and 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

A tractor pull is at 12:00 p.m. Sunday.

The softball tournament will be running throughout the weekend as well.

8 Field Trips All Central Minnesota Kids Went On