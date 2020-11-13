Sauk Rapids Man Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Gilman

GILMAN – One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash in rural Benton County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Friday just before 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 4 in Gilman Township.

A car driven by 41-year-old Mark Mehr of Sauk Rapids was westbound on Highway 23 and attempting to cross County Road 4. A pickup driven by 20-year-old Cody Negaard-Neumann of Stephen, MN was southbound on County Road 4 and attempting to turn onto Highway 23. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Mehr was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Negaard-Neumann and his passenger were not hurt.