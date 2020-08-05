Three People Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Gilman

GILMAN -- Authorities in Benton County are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital.

The incident happen around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on 115th Street Northeast in Alberta Township, near Gilman.

Sheriff Troy Heck says 21-year-old Thomas Fountain, of Royalton, was heading west on 115th Street when he rear ended a Polaris Ranger.

The crash sent Fountain's vehicle into the ditch, while throwing 61-year-old Mitchell Czech and 21-year-old Kalley Czech, both of Gilman, from the Polaris Ranger.

Deputies arrived on scene and say Fountain was showing signs of being drunk, and found evidence to believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.

All three were taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Fountain and Kalley Czech suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, while Mitchell Czech suffered life-threatening injuries.

A warrant was used for a blood draw to determine Fountain's blood alcohol level. The crash remains under investigation.