Sauk Rapids Announces Dates for Rapids River Days

SAUK RAPIDS -- Organizers of Sauk Rapids' annual summer celebration are planning to hold their events this summer.

The Rapids River Days Committee posted on Facebook they are crossing their fingers and hoping the events can take place and have announced the dates for June 24th, 25th, and 26.

Right now all of their traditional events are on the schedule including the Community Ambassador Pageant on June 24th at 7:00 p.m. at the Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Performing Arts Center, the parade on June 25th at 6:00 p.m. running along Sixth Avenue, the Tanner's Team 5k on June 26th at 7:15 a.m. at Bob Cross Park, the Minnesota State Strongman/Strongwoman Championships and Food Fest both on June 26th at Municipal Park.

Get our free mobile app