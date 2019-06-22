2019 Rapids River Days Come to a Close at Municipal Park [VIDEO]

SAUK RAPIDS -- The final events of Rapids River Days 2019 were held on Saturday.

Following the Tanner’s Team 5K, Food Fest and the Minnesota Strongman/Strongwoman Competition took over Municipal Park in Sauk Rapids.

Over 40 heavy lifters took part in the competition that also serves as a national qualifier.

Twenty-five food vendors served up summertime favorites including cheese curds, lemonade, and mini donuts.

To top it all off, there was live music and activities for kids.