2019 Rapids River Days Come to a Close at Municipal Park [VIDEO]
SAUK RAPIDS -- The final events of Rapids River Days 2019 were held on Saturday.
Following the Tanner’s Team 5K, Food Fest and the Minnesota Strongman/Strongwoman Competition took over Municipal Park in Sauk Rapids.
Over 40 heavy lifters took part in the competition that also serves as a national qualifier.
Twenty-five food vendors served up summertime favorites including cheese curds, lemonade, and mini donuts.
To top it all off, there was live music and activities for kids.