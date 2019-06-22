2019 Rapids River Days Come to a Close at Municipal Park [VIDEO]

SAUK RAPIDS -- The final events of Rapids River Days 2019 were held on Saturday.

Following the Tanner’s Team 5K, Food Fest and the Minnesota Strongman/Strongwoman Competition took over Municipal Park in Sauk Rapids.

Over 40 heavy lifters took part in the competition that also serves as a national qualifier.

Twenty-five food vendors served up summertime favorites including cheese curds, lemonade, and mini donuts.

To top it all off, there was live music and activities for kids.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: 2019, food fest, rapids river days, Sauk Rapids, strongman, strongwoman
Categories: St. Cloud News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top