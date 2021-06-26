Food Fest Returns to Rapids River Days [GALLERY]

SAUK RAPIDS -- After a summer of canceled events, central Minnesotans were able to get out and get their food truck fix in Sauk Rapids on Saturday.

Food Fest returned along with the full schedule of events for Rapids River Days 2021.

Food trucks selling cheese curds, tacos, mac and cheese, corn on the cob, barbequed meat, kettle corn, and more filled Municipal Park on North Benton Drive.

Local craft vendors squeezed into the park shelter, live music filled the air, and various inflatables kept kids occupied.

The event runs until 8:00 p.m. and marks the end of the city’s three-day celebration.

