New Miss Sauk Rapids Crowned to Kick off Rapids River Days

The 2021 Miss Sauk Rapids pageant was the kickoff to Rapids River Days on June 24th. The pageant was held at Love of Christ Church in St. Cloud and was full of glitz, glam, and inspiring young women looking to make a difference in their community.

The girls competed in the categories of evening gown, impromptu question, and a pre-show off-stage interview.

The winners of the pageant this year receive a scholarship thanks to the Sauk Rapids Lions organization and will be representing Sauk Rapids at numerous activities across the area and state for the next year.

