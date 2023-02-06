After Years of Trying, I Finally Won at a Meat Raffle

Over the weekend my husband had a content idea for my TikTok account. He thought it would be a good idea for us to go around to different bars in Central Minnesota, play meat raffles, and see how much we spent before we (hopefully) won.

I didn't need much convincing to be in on this project. I love a good meat raffle, and anything that gets me out of the house this time of year sounds like a good idea.

We kicked off what we are referring to as "Meat Raffle Mania" at Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks in Sauk Rapids. Their meat raffle is on Sunday afternoons from 4-6 PM. This week it was supporting Sauk Rapids girls' youth softball.

Get our free mobile app

We walked into Rollie's to see a smaller crowd, so we felt pretty good about our odds of winning.

Within the first three rounds we played, I was a winner! And I was not chill about it in any way. I have never won a meat raffle before and I've been casually playing for years, so it felt great to kick off the series with a win.

We got some food and kept playing along throughout the duration of the game. We had four tickets in the game in the last round, and I WON AGAIN! It was like a scene out of a movie. Again, I had no chill. I was just excited to be there and be a winner.

I'm so glad my husband had this idea, and I can't wait to see what establishment it takes us to next. If you know of an awesome meat raffle I should check out, reach out and let me know when and where it is!

This $1 Million Home in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court

Rockville, Minnesota...in Pictures