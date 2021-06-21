Sauk Rapids ‘Rapids River Days’ Schedule of Events for 2021

Rapids River Days is a three-day festival that takes place in Sauk Rapids on the 4th weekend of June every summer. Just like many things, the festival took a break in 2020, but it is back in full swing for 2021 and the fun kicks off Thursday. Here is what to expect during this year's festivities.

Thursday, June 24th:

The Miss Sauk Rapids Pageant will be held at Love of Christ Church at 7 pm. The public is welcome to attend. The Miss Sauk Rapids Pageant Program is open to young women ages 16–20 who live in the Sauk Rapids community and is a scholarship program. Two new princesses will be crowned this year. Admission is $10/Adult, $5/Child ages 5-10, and free for ages 4 and under.

Get our free mobile app

Friday, June 25th:

The Rapids River Days Parade will be going through town starting at 6 pm. This is one of the most popular parades in the area so reserve your spot early on the route. Parade-goers will enjoy the marching bands, decorated floats, motorized exhibitions, royalty, costumed characters, candy treats and more.

Saturday, June 26th:

Tanner's Team Foundation 5K starting at Bob Cross Park near the Middle School. 7:15 AM registration, with 1K starting at 8:30 AM (for 10 yrs and under), the 5K starts at 9:00 AM (chip-timed), and the 2-Mile Walk starts at 9:00 AM.

The Rapids River Food Fest will be taking place at the Municipal Park on North Benton Drive from 11 am - 8 pm. There will be live music from three live bands:

- Aaron Clafton – 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

- Gregory James - 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM

- HoneyBadgers - 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM

There's lots of fun waiting for us in Sauk Rapids this week. Happy Rapids River Days!

10 Things You'll See at Every Small Town Summer Festival in Minnesota