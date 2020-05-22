Organizers Cancel All Rapids River Days Events

SAUK RAPIDS -- Organizers with Rapids River Days in Sauk Rapids has announced Friday the annual celebration is canceled this year.

All events including Food Fest, the Ambassador Pageant, parade and Tanner's Team walk/run are canceled due to COVID-19.

The only event still scheduled as planned is the Strong Man/Strong Woman Championships as the event can't be rescheduled.

The citywide celebration was scheduled to take place June 25-27th.