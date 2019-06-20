Sauk Rapids Crowns 2019-2020 Community Ambassadors

SAUK RAPIDS -- The 15th annual Rapids River Days celebration is officially underway. The Sauk Rapids Community Ambassador Organization held their 2019 Ambassador Scholarship Pageant at the Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Performing Arts Center Thursday night.

Morgan Thompson, Kaeleigh Rainer, and Anna Lucas were crowned as the new 2019-2020 community ambassadors.

Lucas will be a senior at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in the fall. She says being crowned still has not sunk in yet.

This is so crazy. It's so unbelievable. All of the girls did such a great job today, and I'm just super excited for this next year.

Thompson will also be a senior at Sauk Rapids-Rice in the fall. She says she wants to accomplish as much as she can this year.

I'm most excited to meet new people, and I want to accomplish doing as much as I can during this year that I reign.

This fall Rainer will be attending St. Cloud State University. She says she hopes to inspire younger girls.

I want to have more involvement with the little girls in our community and help them out. I'm also very excited for the parades.

The winners were selected from a pool of seven applicants and judged based on interviews, essays, impromptu questions, and poise and confidence in the evening gown competition.

The Miss Congeniality award went to Breanna Westby, and the Evening Gown award went to Lucas. Both come with a $200 cash prize.

The ambassadors will each receive a $1,500 scholarship and will be participating in a variety of community events over the next year.