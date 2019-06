SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids held their annual Rapids River Days Parade Friday night.

More than 80 units including 14 competing marching bands walked the route.

The parade started in front of Pleasantview Elementary, ran down 6th Ave, and ended by Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School.

The 2019-2020 Sauk Rapids Community Ambassadors who were crowned last night also made their big debut.