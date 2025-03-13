Wolves Becoming a Bigger Problem in Northern MN

The wolf population in Minnesota is mostly in the northern portion of the state and those living there are seeing some negative affects from them. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says wolf-related livestock depredation complaints are at a 10-year high in northern Minnesota. He says there was a report of a wolf attacking a deer on someone's front yard in town. Schmitt says the lack of food in the woods for wolves have pushed them into towns. He says lots of people are getting frustrated. The state has considered bringing back a hunting season for wolves to curb the population but nothing appears imminent.

Ice fishing continues in central and northern Minnesota but Schmitt says this may be the last weekend anglers can participate in Central Minnesota. He says the warmer than normal weather and expected rain this weekend will eat away at the ice, making it unsafe to fish. Schmitt says he continues to find panfish in shallow water and insists crappies and bluegills can still be found in basins and near vegetation. He suggests looking in shallow water more often than deep. Schmitt indicates, because of improved ice conditions, northern Minnesota would be a better option than local fishing.

The Northwest Sports Show opens today and goes through Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Schmitt says it's the biggest sports show in Minnesota. The Deer and Turkey Classic runs Friday-Sunday at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.