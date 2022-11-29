Pictures on Santa's lap can happen any year, this year switch things up and get your kid's Christmas photos taken with The Grinch. On December 3rd the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who are making the trip from Whoville to Sauk Centre for a Grinchmas celebration at The Zone Nutrition.

Ho, ho, ho! Happy Grinchmas! Grinch & Cindy Lou Who are making a special stop at Zone Nutrition on December 3rd from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM! The Grinch is looking for a little social interaction after his jazzercise! Bring a Camera to take a picture with the Grinch & Cindy Lou Who.

Get our free mobile app

In addition to pictures with your Whoville Christmas favorites there will also be games, crafts, treats, the opportunity to write letters to Santa (don't worry the Grinch won't take them,) and a Whoville Store for the kiddos to shop for mom, dad or another special person in their life.

Growing up (and still now) How the Grinch Stole Christmas was one of my favorite Christmas specials. My family would always watch it and invite my godfather over for a spaghetti dinner. It was a tradition we all loved. If I had the choice to take a photo with the Grinch or Santa, I would take the Grinch any day.

Be sure to follow the Grinchmas at the Zone event page on Facebook for updates leading to the event on Saturday, December 3rd. Merry Grinchmas!

Cozy Up at This New Coffee Shop in Long Prairie