St. Cloud’s Dream Center Hosting Two Community Christmas Events

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local organization in St. Cloud that helps men facing challenges reenter society is hosting two Christmas events this holiday weekend.

The Overcomers International Fellowship Dream Center will hold its 25th annual Sock’s from the Soul on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. Cold weather items including socks, gloves, and mittens will be handed out to those who need them at the center’s main building.

Then, on Monday, the center will host “Never Be Alone” festivities at noon that will include food and socialization. Both events are free and open to members of the public ages 18 and up. The OIF/Dream Center was founded in 1995 and has helped more than 14,000 men including veterans dealing with homelessness, mental illnesses, chemical dependency, and learning disabilities and men who were previously incarcerated.

The five-building campus at 529 16th Avenue North provides shelter, meals, and mentoring to its residents. Every building can house 46 people, providing each with their own bedroom. Residents must be referred to the center by a professional such as a social worker, probation officer, or an aftercare provider.

