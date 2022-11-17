The 100 Mile Garage Sale is returning to Minnesota in 2023, and dates have already been announced. The event has been happening once a year since 1980 and has always gone on rain or shine from Hastings, MN south on Hwy 61 to Winona, MN, across the river to Fountain City, WI and North on Hwy 35 to Prescott, WI.

Historic towns along the Great River Road in two states clean out their attics, garages and basements to create the most spectacular garage sale around! Bargain hunters can start anywhere along the Great River Road – Minnesota or Wisconsin – rain or shine.

There's no registration required for people to host sales, and there is no official list of garage sales happening, but there is an official Facebook page where people hosting sales can share when and where their sale is taking place on the route.

I love a good garage sale. You never know what you will find and it's always an adventure. One of my best garage sale finds happened up in the Battle Lake/Ottertail area. My family decided to hit up a sale on a back gravel road, and we got a Louis Vuitton handbag, a Christmas tree, a suitcase, a spear, and so much more for exactly $22. It was awesome, you never know what you are going to come across. One man's trash is another man's treasure.

Stay up to date with the 100 Mile Garage Sale in 2023 here.

