New Munich Celebrating ‘Munichfest’ August 12-14th

Munichfest, the annual festival put on with help from the New Munich Jaycees will be taking over the town August 12th - 14th. The Jaycees have been a part of Munichfest for over 36 years now.

Munichfest kicks off with city-wide garage sales on August 12th. Whether you are looking for clothes, household goods, or just odds and ends, these garage sales will be ones you don't want to miss. The New Munich City Wide Garage Sales are running Thursday 7 am to 7 pm, Friday 7 am to 7 pm, and Saturday 7 am to Noon. Stay up to date with garage sale listings on the Facebook event page.

Munichfest also falls on the 2nd weekend of the month which means there will be a Flea Market happening in the New Munich City Hall parking lot. Cost is $5 to set up your booth with homemade items, craft items, baked goods, garage sale items, fresh garden items, woodworking items, etc. Set up is from 7 am - 8 am, and the flea market goes until noon.

Saturday of Munichfest brings a bean bag tournament at city hall , and a street dance to follow with music from the Levi Pelzer Band. Food vendors and beer will be available throughout the day Saturday as well.

To stay up to date with Munichfest and the New Munich Jaycees organization, follow them on Facebook and be sure to check their website for details as well as upcoming events.

