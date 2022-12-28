World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater This January

After the success of last year's event, the World Snow Sculpting Championship will be returning to Stillwater, MN January 18th through the 22nd.

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Stillwater, is honored to host the 2nd World Snow Sculpting Championship competition sanctioned by the Association Internationale de Sculpture sur Neige et Glace based in Finland. Teams from around the world will travel to Stillwater, Minnesota to create amazing snow sculptures while competing for prize money and the title of the World Champion.

This event will be judged, and will also include different activities, and ceremonies and the public is even invited to participate in voting for the "people's choice" award. All activities and events in Lowell park are free to the public, but of course, fees apply in the beer tent, concessions, and snow store.

The 2023 team lineups have been announced and there are teams competing from Argentina, Canada, Germany, Ecuador, Finland, Mexico, Turkey, Florida, and Wisconsin.

Check out the winning sculptures from last year here.

For more information on the World Snow Sculpting Championship coming to Stillwater in January, be sure to check out the page on the Chamber of Commerce website.

