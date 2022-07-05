Take a Look Around Bavarian Gardens in New Munich [PHOTOS]
In the last week of June, I finally got to experience Bavarian Gardens in New Munich. This new garden center and coffee shop just opened Spring of 2022 and is already establishing itself as a 'hidden gem' in Central Minnesota.
In addition to plants, this garden center offers a unique variety of metal garden statues, glass accents, and solar lights. It's impossible not to feel inspired as you walk around seeing everything they have to offer.
When I was there for their flea market/vendor event there were shoppers of all kinds. Young, young at heart, men, women, there were people of all types shopping and finding really great items. This is a great place to bring the whole family, especially when they are doing wood-fired pizza nights! You can see when they are doing those on their Facebook page.
Take a look around Bavarian Gardens in New Munich below, and make plans to see it for yourself in person this summer.
