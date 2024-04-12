An Iconic Ballroom and Rich German History; New Munich

New Munich is a small town in western Stearns County with a population of 356. It is located just south of I94 along State Highway 237 (Main Street) and county roads 12 and 30. New Munich is also near Highway 52. To help tell the story of New Munich I was joined by longtime residents Jim Poepping, Bob Beckers, and Steve Worms.

The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich was established in 1857. The settlement of New Munich started to happen at that time. The majority of the early settlers were Catholic with German heritage. Steve Worms says only a couple buildings where in New Munich when the church was established and one of them was a trading post, which was across the street from the church. Some of the early businesses included a General Store, black smith shop and numerous saloons/bars. In 1910 the Soo Line Railway came through town. The Soo Line goes from Brooten to Genola. That helps increase the population of the town.

Worms says New Munich used to have a brewery until it was shutdown due to prohibition. It was called the Mathias Pitzel Brewery. It existed in New Munich from 1909 to 1920. Worms explains that building stood in New Munich until about 10 years ago when it was torn down. New Munich used to have a bank called the "First State Bank of New Munich" before it closed. Worms says they had two branch banks in town after that. He says there was a grain elevator and creamery in town as well.

One of the oldest existing businesses in New Munich is Worms Lumber & Ready Mix. Steve's grandfather Matt Worms founded the business which celebrated 100 years in business in 2020. Steve and his brother, Matt ran the business for many years and now their sons Carl, Ryan and Aaron Worms operate it.

A popular location just 2 miles north of New Munich was the New Munich Ballroom. It was owned and operated for many years by Erv Schiffler. Worms recalls the ballroom being used for numerous wedding dances and weekend bands that featured performers like Johnny Holm and Sherwin Linton. Beckers explained the floor collapsed during a Johnny Holm concert in the late 1990s and the ballroom was shutdown at that point. He says not long after that there were attempts to burn the place down. He says after attempts to burn the place down from outside failed, someone started the place on fire from the inside. Beckers was working with the fire department at the time and recalls there was very little the New Munich, Melrose and Freeport Fire Departments could do to save it. It burned down and no one was ever found guilty of arson to Bill's knowledge. Beckers recalls numerous fights at the ballroom and in the late 1960s a pair of St. Cloud gangs gathered and had a rumble which included weapons like chains.

In the 1970s New Munich had an event called the "Wood Wheel Derby". Beckers says everyone was invited to make a cart out of wooden wheels. The carts would get pushed to see how far they would go. Beckers recalls the crowds were big but due to risk and lack of organization of the event, it was shutdown. The city celebration in New Munich is called "Munich Fest". Poepping says the city partners with the church and has a cake walk, grills burgers, and peddle pull for younger kids. He says the event has changed quite a bit over the years but remains a family friendly event.

The New Munich Silverstreaks are the Amateur Baseball team in town. Poepping and Beckers say the team is very well supported with big crowds for home games.

If you'd like to listen to my conversations with Jim, Bob and Steve they are available below.