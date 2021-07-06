Sheriff: TV May Be to Blame for House Fire

NEW MUNICH -- A television may be to blame for a house fire in New Munich. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a call about a fire at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

The caller said the TV appeared to be smoking and may have been on fire.

The initial information from the caller was that two people were outside the home but there was still a man sleeping inside. By the time deputies arrived that man was able to get out of the home as well.

The owners of the home are Kyle and Jodi Poepping of New Munich.

The New Munich fire department put out the fire, but it has severe smoke damage.

One of the occupants reported that he was sleeping near the TV and heard a loud pop and then five minutes later smelled smoke.

Three dogs and a cat also escaped the house and were not hurt.

