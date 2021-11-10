Barn Fire Near New Munich Under Investigation

NEW MUNICH -- Fire crews responded to a barn fire early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 31000 block of Riverview Road in Oak Township, about two miles northwest of New Munich.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a deputy arrived on scene and found a portion of the empty hog barn was on fire and flames coming from the roof.

Melrose and Freeport fire crews arrived and put out the blaze.

The owner of the barn, 48-year-old Craig Viere of New Munich, told authorities the barn had been sprayed with formaldehyde on Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.