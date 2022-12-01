Kip Moore and Jo Dee Messina Coming to Pierz Freedom Fest in 2023

The summer festival lineup is heating up in Minnesota and Pierz Freedom Fest is fanning the flames. Bring your "Beer Money" and get ready to say "I'm Alright" because they just announced that the headliners for the 2023 festival are Kip Moore and Jo Dee Messina. Those two country powerhouse performers will also share the stage with the Fabulous Armadillos and Diamondback.

Pierz Freedom Fest will be taking place on July 15th at the Genola Ball Park.

Tickets include entry into the event. Tickets are available online (Will Call Only) or at the gate. VIP Tickets will only be available in Pierz. A very limited amount of VIP's will be available online. Check out more ticketing information here.

​Busing will be available at Johnny C's in Little Falls and run every hour until 11:55 pm. Busing will also be available at select Pierz locations and campgrounds and run every 1/2 hour until 11:55 pm.

I feel like this lineup was specifically designed for my sister and I. Kip Moore is my sister's favorite artist, and I love Jo Dee Messina with my entire being. I can't wait for Pierz Freedom Fest this year, it is going to be an absolute BLAST!