Pierz Wasn&#8217;t Always Known As Pierz; The Story of Pierz

Pierz Wasn’t Always Known As Pierz; The Story of Pierz

photo courtesy of Lloyd Boeder

Pierz is a small town in east central Morrison County in Central Minnesota.  It is located along highways 25 and 27 with a population of 1,418.  Pierz was settled in the 1860s when Father Francis Xavier Pierz came to Central Minnesota as a missionary to the native Ojibwe people.  The town was incorporated in 1892 with the name Rich Prairie.  The towns people later voted to rename the town Pierz after Father Pierz in 1894.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
photo - Jay Caldwell
loading...

To help tell the story of Pierz I was joined by longtime residents Lloyd Boeder, Herold Meyer and John Kurtz.  Boeder says Father Pierz came to the area in 1865 and started a parish in the community, St. Joseph's Catholic Church.  He says people in Morrison County started moving east of Little Falls in the 1870s and settled in Pierz due to logging and the railroad.  The majority of the people who settled in the Pierz area were German Catholics.  Herold Meyer explained the train came through Genola, which is just south of Pierz, in the early 1900s.  He says his father explained how the sound and sight of the first train coming through was incredible.

photo courtesy of Lloyd Boeder
loading...
photo - Jay Caldwell
loading...

Pierz, like many small towns in Minnesota had numerous grocery stores, car dealerships, banks, hotels, bars/saloons, gas stations and black smith shops.  Pierz is unique today for having an active ballroom with a bowling alley in the basement, Thielen Meats, Hartmann's Hardware Store, Pierz Healy High School and numerous medical options for residents.  Pierz is uniquely separated into a downtown south of the church with Hartmann's and Thielen Meats located on what is uptown.

photo - Jay Caldwell
loading...

Pierz has undergone many changes over the years.  John Kurtz says one change that isn't for the good is that they don't have restaurants in town anymore.  He says they have plenty of bar/restaurants but not a family restaurant.  Boeder says the town really has lots of events and advertises well.  He indicates they have an Easter egg hunt in the spring, garage sale days in May, during the summer Pierz hosts "Rock, Roll and Stroll" where people bring their vintage cars to town and line them up on the street.  Boeder says they will have 125 to 250 cars that line up once a month for 4 months.  In July Pierz hosts Freedom Fest, which is a country music concert which brings 3,000 to 5,000 people to town.  In August Pierz hosts Crazy Days and they do an Octoberfest in the fall at the park which also includes a parade.

photo - Jay Caldwell
loading...

Meyer says the community is also very proud of their school system.  The first school was St. Edward's School, which burned down and then St. Joseph's School was built.  In the 1950s the public school was established.  Pierz Healy High School exists on the east side of Pierz.

photo - Jay Caldwell
loading...

Thanks to Frosty's Bar and Event Center for hosting my conversation with John, Herold and Lloyd.  My audio conversation with the 3 will be available early next week.

 

See Minnesota's State Bird like you've never seen it before -- through the lens of Canadian photographer Chris Whitty

Filed Under: Pierz, Small Town Series
Categories: From Our Shows, From the WJON Newsroom, Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Show Notes, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON