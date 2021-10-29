Lazer Light Tubing Dates Announced for Powder Ridge in Kimball

If you're starting to do your Christmas shopping and looking to gift awesome experiences this year, this would make a great present! Lazer Light Tubing is returning to Powder Ridge in Kimball on select dates this winter:

Experience Tubing Like Never Before Tube with the lights off while lazers, strobes and flashing lights cover the hill. Each tuber receives a free glow stick with their ticket! The fire pit will be burning and music will be playing. Our concession stand will be open with hot dogs, chips, popcorn, hot cocoa and more!

The cost to participate in this is $26 per person, and the ticket is valid for two hours of tubing, and tubers need to be over 4 years old. These events ALWAYS sell out, so if you want to go, get your tickets ASAP. Here are this winter's dates and times:

Dec 31st 6:30PM & 7PM

Jan 1st 6:30PM & 7PM

Jan 14th 6:30PM & 7PM

Jan 15th 6:30PM & 7PM

Jan 28th 6:30PM & 7PM

Jan 29th 6:30PM & 7PM

Feb 1th 6:30PM & 7PM

Feb 12th 6:30PM & 7PM

Feb 18th 6:30PM & 7PM

Feb 19th 6:30PM & 7PM

March 4th 6:30PM & 7PM

March 5th 6:30PM & 7PM

Get your tickets online here, no tickets will be sold on-site the day of the event so make sure you get them in advance.

