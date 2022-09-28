The National Weather Service in Duluth confirmed it, snow has fallen in Minnesota. The NWS took to Twitter with the announcement:

In addition to the flakes on the gunflint trail, Ely also had confirmed flakes, that were even shared by the Ely Police Department on Twitter:

Of course, these early flakes didn't stick around, but it is a sign of weather to come. Personally, I'm still trying to convince myself that it isn't summer. I'm clinging to that bygone season like a toddler clings to a toy they desperately want in a store and can't have. Needless to say, when I saw these tweets yesterday, I wasn't mentally prepared for them and it sent me into a sadness spiral.

The only thing that made me remotely happy about the late fall weather in early fall was the fact that I saw an ad for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween movies that start this weekend. As much as I hate saying goodbye to summer, I do love the Halloween season, it's my favorite holiday.

You can't control the changing of seasons, and I need to come to terms with fall being here to stay. At least it is supposed to be in the 70s this weekend.

