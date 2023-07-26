Tuesday Night Sees More Severe Weather Roll Through Central Minnesota

On Tuesday night a line of strong storms came through Central Minnesota, bringing rain, hail, and strong winds into the area.

At 10:33 the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Stearns County, until 11:30pm, as a strong line of thunderstorms began to enter along the extreme western portion of the county.

At 11pm, another severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the southern portion of Stearns County and the northern portion of Meeker County.

That warning was to last until midnight, and areas that were in the line of the storms were Litchfield, Cold Spring, and Paynesville. At 11:22pm the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for areas of portions of Meeker and Stearns Counties until 11:45pm as winds associated with the that storm cell were indicated to reach speeds of 80 miles an hour.



Minnesota Public Radio's meteorologist Paul Huttner was tweeting about the 'Bow Echo' that was prevalent with the storms that came through our area.

A 'Bow Echo' according to NOAA.com is: "based on how bands of rain showers or thunderstorms "bow out" when the storm's strong winds reach the surface and spread horizontally."

At 11:40 the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for areas of Stearns County until 12:30am for Annandale, Cokato, and Maple Lake. Once again the National Weather Service was warning that winds associated with that cell could reach speeds of up to 60 miles and hour.



At 11:51pm a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for portions of Southern Stearns County and Northern Meeker County as that cell was capable of producing 70-mile-an-hour winds, and pea-sized hail.

Some Minnesotans took advantage of the storm cells wind and lightning to capture and share it on social media like this video taken north Howard Lake in Wright County.



Video shot in Becker Minnesota also showed the extreme amounts of lightning that was accompanying the storms.

Belgrade had a reported wind gust of 75 miles an hour at 11:07pm according to the National Weather Service.

Paul Huttner Tweeted that a storm chaser in Kandiyohi County in the New London area that there was reported Thunderstorm Wind Damage of "3-4 foot diameter trees and power poles have been snapped. Pontoons have been flipped. Some roof damage to buildings."

