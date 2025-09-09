Minnesota is known as the land of 10,000 lakes but the state actually has 11,842. The state also has many towns big and small that are great tourist destinations and known as "lake towns".

In this installment of WJON's great lake town feature we examine Ely. Ely Chamber of Commerce President Eva Sebesta joined me on WJON. She says in the immediate Ely area there approximately 100 lakes, and they are adjacent to the Boundaries Water Canoe Area Wilderness. Sebesta indicates there are approximately 600 lakes in the boundary waters canoe area.

Events

Sebesta says Ely has many great events including the Blueberry Arts Festival that takes place in late July. The Harvest Food Festival occurs the weekend after Labor Day, the Wolf Track Classic Sled Dog Race takes place in late February. It is one of only 3 sled dog races in the state. The Ely Winter Festival takes place in early February. Sebesta explains they have many events throughout the year in the Ely area.

Attractions

The International Wolf Center and North American Bear Center are both in Ely on opposite sides of the community. Sebesta says the Wolf Center has award winning displays and this year they have 2 new pups. She says the Bear Center has a complete history of bears going all the way back to prehistoric times. The center also includes the Northwoods Ecology Center. Ely also has the Ely-Winton Historical Museum which Sebesta says captures the history and culture of the area. The Dorothy Molter Museum is also in Ely along with the Pioneer Mine Museum and Tour. The Minnesota Canoe Museum is also in Ely. That's six museums/centers in a town with a population of 3,214.

Shopping

Shopping opportunities in Ely include many locally made products according to Sebesta. Among those are Steger Mukluks, Wintergreen Northern Wear, Piragis Northwoods Company and Lobo Leather.

Dining

Dining options in Ely include the Frisky Otter, Insula Restaurant, Boathouse Brewpub and Restaurant, Evergreen Restaurant and Shorty's.

Accommodations

Hotel and stay opportunities in the Ely area include resorts, hotels in town and vrbo opportunities. Sebesta says there is no shortage of places to stay in the Ely area.

