Sartell Apple Duathlon Celebrates 40th Anniversary This Weekend

SARTELL -- Runners from all over will make their way to Sartell this weekend.

The Sartell Apple Duathlon is scheduled for Saturday morning at Riverview Intermediate School.

Get our free mobile app

Race Director Heather Corcoran says there are only a handful of duathlon events throughout the country, which makes this a special event.

After the last few years we're trying really hard to get people excited about it again and to get racers back out there. It really is a special event, it's hardcore and really different than any other event.

This multi-sport race is a bike and run course that features both long and short distance races for individuals or teams. There is also a 5K Family Fun Run scheduled for Friday night.

Corcoran says they plan to do something special to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the event.

We're going to have recognition ceremony for the founders of our event and the number of race directors that have carried the torch. So we've invited them all to come out and show how many people it has taken to keep this very important event going in our community.

Corcoran says they will continue to take registrations for the duathlon, however they expect more last minute racers for the 5K Family Fun Run.

The 5K Fun run is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Friday, while Saturday's race will begin at 8:30 a.m.