37th Annual Duathlon Draws Elite Athletes [VIDEO]

SARTELL -- Some elite multi-sport athletes came to town on Saturday as Sartell held the 37th annual Apple Duathlon.

While central Minnesota plays host to many runs throughout the year, Race Director Bill Corcoran says this event is a little different.

We've got two different distances. We have a short course which is a 5K run and about a 10-mile bike and then a short run to the finish line, and then the long course is a 5K run, a little over 20-mile bike ride, and then another 5K run.

Some big names competing included 34-year-old Patrick Parish of Minneapolis, 42-year-old Diane Hankee of Lake Elmo, and 35-year-old Ryan Giuliano of Illinois.

Corcoran says this year the event doubles as a USA Triathlon Regional Championship.

People can qualify on to USA Triathlon National Championships and eventually at those can qualify for World Championships as well.

An untimed 5K fun run was also added to the 2019 lineup. Half of the money brought in by that race will go back to the Sartell Booster Club.

Giuliano was the men's top finisher, while 44-year-old Rebecca Youngberg of Eden Prairie was the women's champion.