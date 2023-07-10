“Walz Checks” Details Unveiled – Checks Coming This Fall

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The check isn't in the mail quite yet, but the process has started.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue has announced the process to send out tax rebate payments to 2.4 million Minnesotans. The so-called "Walz Checks" were part of the 2023 Minnesota Budget.

You will be eligible to receive a rebate check if:

You were a Minnesota resident for part or all of 2021

You filed one of the following returns by December 31, 2022: 2021 Form M1, Minnesota Individual Income Tax 2021 Form M1PR, Homestead Credit Refund (for Homeowners) and Renter’s Property Tax Refund

Your 2021 adjusted gross income (line 1 of Form M1 or Form M1PR) was: $150,000 or less for married joint filers $75,000 or less for all other filers

You were not claimed as a dependent on someone else's 2021 Minnesota income tax return

Taxpayers who died before January 1, 2023, are not eligible.

The Department will use 2021 tax information to determine eligibility and distribute the checks in the fall. If you have not changed your address or banking information since you filed your 2021 taxes, you don't have to do anything to receive the rebate checks.

Taxpayers who need to update their address or bank information can follow the instructions on the Tax Law Changes page.

