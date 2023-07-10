“Walz Checks” Details Unveiled – Checks Coming This Fall
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The check isn't in the mail quite yet, but the process has started.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota Department of Revenue has announced the process to send out tax rebate payments to 2.4 million Minnesotans. The so-called "Walz Checks" were part of the 2023 Minnesota Budget.
You will be eligible to receive a rebate check if:
- You were a Minnesota resident for part or all of 2021
- You filed one of the following returns by December 31, 2022:
- 2021 Form M1, Minnesota Individual Income Tax
- 2021 Form M1PR, Homestead Credit Refund (for Homeowners) and Renter’s Property Tax Refund
- Your 2021 adjusted gross income (line 1 of Form M1 or Form M1PR) was:
- $150,000 or less for married joint filers
- $75,000 or less for all other filers
- You were not claimed as a dependent on someone else's 2021 Minnesota income tax return
- Taxpayers who died before January 1, 2023, are not eligible.
The Department will use 2021 tax information to determine eligibility and distribute the checks in the fall. If you have not changed your address or banking information since you filed your 2021 taxes, you don't have to do anything to receive the rebate checks.
Taxpayers who need to update their address or bank information can follow the instructions on the Tax Law Changes page.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Minnesota PUC Approves Xcel Rate Increase
- Central Minnesota Farm Income Climbs
- Stearns and Mille Lacs County Send Princesses to “Miss Kay”
LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish.