Minnesota Mom Claims $3.1 Million Lotto America Jackpot

Minnesota State Lottery

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- A Minnesota mom of two has claimed a $3.1 million Lotto America jackpot prize.

She bought one ticket for the April 24th drawing using family birthdates.

She says the first thing she is going to buy is a plane ticket to visit her mom, who lives in Southeast Asia.

In Minnesota, jackpot winners are automatically anonymous.

Cub Foods in Coon Rapids gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This was the second Lotto America jackpot win in Minnesota so far this year.  Last month, a lucky Minnesota player claimed a $3.73 million Lotto America jackpot on a ticket sold at Cub Foods in Roseville for the March 4th drawing.

