UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Health is out with its updated fish consumption guidelines for 2026.

The health department has new guidelines aiming to limit exposure to mercury and PFAs.

There are new length-based recommendations for walleye and northern pike, specifically in Northeast Minnesota, where mercury levels tend to be higher. Health officials are recommending eating one fish per month and fish under 17 inches because larger fish have more mercury in them.

For all other lakes in the state, the health department is recommending one fish per month under 20 inches.

MDH has added the Vermillion River to its updated guidelines for the presence of PFAs. Fish Consumption Guidance program director Angela Preimesberger says people from sensitive groups should not eat any fish from the Vermillion River watershed, while other people are recommended to only eat one fish per month, regardless of species.

Mercury exposure can affect the kidneys, liver, and nervous system, and is especially harmful to developing fetuses and young children.

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